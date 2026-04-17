Telangana: Ex-Sarpanch awaits Rs 22 lakh dues under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi

Hyderabad: A former Sarpanch and her husband were detained by the police on Friday, April 17, in Vallampatla village of Ellantakunta mandal, Rajanna Sircilla district, after they locked the doors of the village school over pending dues.

Under the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme, the couple, Kethireddy Anusuya and Kethireddy Venkat Narsimha Reddy, had built three classrooms and one dining hall in the Zilla Parishad High School and Mandal Parishad Primary School at a cost of Rs 45 lakh with their own money.

They were reimbursed Rs 23 lakh, but the pending bills of Rs 22 lakh are yet to be sanctioned, an official from Ellantakunta police station told Siasat.com.

“The Gram Panchayat currently has around Rs 20 lakh. If they give us Rs 5-10 lakh, we will be in a stable position. We sold our gold for these schools, now we are in a situation where we have no option but to commit suicide,” the couple pleaded.

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On Thursday, the couple had staged a protest and locked the doors of the school, which resulted in a First Information Report (FIR) being filed against them.

“We booked them for trespassing on Thursday based on a complaint from the school headmaster, but they returned and did the same thing on Friday, after which we had to take them away. We later released them after giving a notice.” the police added.