Telangana excise dept gets over 8K applications for 41 bars

The department has generated Rs 87.71 crore in application fees, according to a statement.

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Hyderabad: The Telangana Excise Department has received 8,771 applications for 41 bars across the state; of these, 14 bars are for the CURE (Core Urban Region Economy) jurisdiction, and the remaining 27 are outside this zone.

The department has generated Rs 87.71 crore in application fees, according to a statement.

The Greater Hyderabad, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad jurisdictions received 4,252 applications, while urban local bodies received 4,519.

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Other districts like Asifabad recorded 207 applications, Aliabad received 201, Muduchintalapalli received 112 applications for two bars, and Yellampet got 225 applications.

Ashwaraopeta area in Bhadradri Kothagudem district received 357 applications, followed by Kalluru in Khammam with 325, Gummadidala received 287 applications for two bars, Kohir got 127 and Gaddapotharam in Sangareddy district received 112.

The department also received 90 applications for Devarakadra, 78 for Mahbubnagar, 58 for Maddur and 38 for Makthal.

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The department also received 19 for Bodhan in Nizamabad district, 90 for Bichkunda in Kamareddy, 279 for Chevella near Future City, 664 for two bars in Moinabad, 27 for Kodangal in Vikarabad, 36 for Pargi, 131 for Narsampet in Warangal Rural, and 349 for Station Ghanpur.

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