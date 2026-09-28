Telangana reviews proposal to equip excise officials with weapons

Hyderabad: Telangana Excise Commissioner C. Hari Kiran on Monday, September 28, reviewed a proposal to equip department officials with firearms.

Kiran discussed with the excise personnel drafting a proposal regarding the same. He said, “If the government provides weapons to the Excise Department, operations must be conducted in coordination with the Police Department.”

The excise officials were asked to maintain strict surveillance and take measures to curb NDPS (drugs) and non-duty-paid liquor (NDPL) violations. He advised the officials to expedite the collection of excise rental fees from bars and liquor shops.

Kiran stressed that arrangements be made for those applying for new bars and that excise officials provide appropriate guidance to applicants.