Telangana reviews proposal to equip excise officials with weapons

Kiran discussed with the excise personnel drafting a proposal regarding the same.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Telangana Excise commissioner C Hari Kiran holds a meeting
Telangana Excise commissioner C Hari Kiran holds a meeting

Hyderabad: Telangana Excise Commissioner C. Hari Kiran on Monday, September 28, reviewed a proposal to equip department officials with firearms.

Kiran discussed with the excise personnel drafting a proposal regarding the same. He said, “If the government provides weapons to the Excise Department, operations must be conducted in coordination with the Police Department.”

The excise officials were asked to maintain strict surveillance and take measures to curb NDPS (drugs) and non-duty-paid liquor (NDPL) violations. He advised the officials to expedite the collection of excise rental fees from bars and liquor shops.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Kiran stressed that arrangements be made for those applying for new bars and that excise officials provide appropriate guidance to applicants.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
Back to top button