Telangana excise officials nab drug peddler, seize 2 kg ganja

Excise officials seized 2 kg ganja from a Chandrayangutta man during vehicle checks at Suchitra, days after three others were arrested with over 16 kg in separate raids.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th February 2026 10:47 am IST
Telangana excise police with the accused
Telangana excise police with the accused

Hyderabad: Telangana excise officials on Saturday, February 7, arrested a man and seized 2 kg of ganja from him during vehicle checking in Hyderabad.

The accused was identified as Mirza Fayaz Ali Beg, a resident of Chandrayangutta. He was caught when the Special Task Force and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation intercepted a private travel bus coming from Maharashtra to Hyderabad at the Suchitra centre.

Previous incident

The Telangana Excise Department on Thursday, February 5, arrested three persons for drug peddling in Hyderabad in separate raids and seized more than 16 kg of ganja from them.

Add as a preferred source on Google

n the first case, two offenders identified as Raghu Vishnoi, a resident of Jeedimetla in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, and Shekhar Ram, a native of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, were arrested for transporting ganja during a vehicle check in Bhadrachalam, Khammam.

The excise officials seized 15.070 kilograms of dried ganja from the vehicle. Upon interrogation, the accused revealed that they were transporting the ganja from Malkangiri, Odisha, to Hyderabad.

The seized ganja, car and two mobile phones, all worth Rs 10.37 lakh, were handed over to Bhadrachalam excise police.

MS Admissions 2026-27

In the second case, the excise officials in Rangareddy caught an offender identified as Mohammed Zaheer while he was trying to sell ganja in Saroornagar.

The excise officials seized 1.110 kilograms of ganja from him. Zaheer and the seized contraband were handed over to the Saroornagar excise station for further investigation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th February 2026 10:47 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button