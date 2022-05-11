Telangana: Meat market complex opened in Narayanpet

Hyderabad: A meat market complex was inaugurated in the Narayanpet district of the state on Wednesday. The complex has a capacity to accommodate 45 meat vendors.



According to a tweet by the district’s collector, Hari Chandana, she said that a modern state-of-the-art hygienic meat market complex was constructed to relocate 45 nonvegetarian street vendors in the town.

She further said that the initiative was taken to provide the meat vendors with safer marketing avenues.

The complex was inaugurated by minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao, and Minister for Excise and Prohibition V Srinivas Goud.