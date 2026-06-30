Telangana eyes big AI campus as Airtel chief meets Revanth Reddy

Sunil Bharti Mittal said the Bharti group was considering Hyderabad as a second headquarters for Airtel.

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Revanth Reddy with Airtel chief and another official during a meeting in Telangana.

Hyderabad: Telangana is exploring the possibility of setting up a large, comprehensive data centre and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure campus in the state, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday, June 30, after meeting Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal.

Mittal met the Chief Minister at the MCRHRD Bodhi Pavilion, where Reddy pressed the his group to expand Airtel’s digital, cloud, cybersecurity and AI operations in Hyderabad and suggested that the company move ahead soon with its proposed data centre project at Chandanvelli.

The Chief Minister also asked Mittal to designate a senior executive to liaise with the state government on future investment proposals so that issues could be resolved without delay.

Subhan Bakery

Airtel’s second headquarters in Hyderabad

Responding to the overtures, Mittal said the Bharti group was considering Hyderabad as a second headquarters for Airtel and assured the Chief Minister that the company would go ahead with plans to expand its data centre capacity and broaden its fibre connectivity network in the state.

During the meeting, Revanth Reddy also briefed Mittal on reforms underway in the state’s education sector, including the establishment of the Young India Skill University to train unemployed youth, the upgrade of Industrial Training Institutes into Advanced Technology Centres (ATC) and ongoing improvements to polytechnic colleges across Telangana.

In response, Mittal announced that the Bharti Foundation would extend scholarships to students studying in government schools and ATCs in the state.

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