Telangana: Fake letter by Bandi says ‘BJP will lose Munugode’

Hyderabad: In a purported letter penned by Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay to the party’s national president JP Nadda, the former writes that “the outcome of the Munugode by poll does not seem to be in BJP’s favour.” However, it has been clarified that the letter is in fact a fake.

Clarifying on Twitter, Sanjay said, “After the Farm House Drama of buying of MLAs flopped, frustrated TRS fraudsters now released a fake letter. TRS tryst with lies would end on 3Nov as BJP is set for a record win at Munugode which will lead to a real resignation of KCR from public life. TRS days are numbered.”

Details of the letter

In the letter, Sanjay supposedly argues that “despite continuous and effortless door to door campaigning, we are receiving a lot of backlash from the people of Munugode.” The letter by Sanjay further states, “I request all central leadership to refrain from any campaigning in Munugode constituency since the outcome of the election does not seem to be in our favour.”

Sanjay further supposedly argues that he would take up “all responsibility, to safeguard the credibility and appeal of our central leadership in Telangana state.”

Speaking to Siasat.com, the BJP’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sripathi Parameshwar said, “The letter is fake. It is peddled by TRS people. We don’t write letters internally like this.”

At the time of writing this article, there is no clarity as to whether the letter was indeed peddled by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).