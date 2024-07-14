Telangana family awaits son’s release from Russian army service

Following Russia’s agreement to return all Indian nationals fighting for the Russian Army against Ukraine, a family in Telangana hopes for the safe return of their son.

Salman, brother of 22-year-old Mohammed Sufiyan from Narayanpet district urged authorities to expedite the process of discharging his brother. “It (his brother’s discharge) will be done. Our request is, it would be good if the release happens early,” Salman told PTI on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of Indian nationals fighting in the Russian Army against Ukraine during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Salman, who spoke to his brother a few days ago, said Sufiyan is in Ukraine now and about 70-80 kms away from the war zone.

He expressed hope that things would move quickly with the Russian side promising to discharge Indian nationals, who have been misled into the service of the Russian army. Salman claimed that he got in touch with the Indian embassy in Moscow a few days ago but there were no updates available with them since then.

Meanwhile, Imran, brother of Hyderabad resident Mohammed Asfan, who died in March this year while working for the Russian army, has urged the Centre to provide a three or six-month visa to enable him to travel to Russia and seek compensation if possible.

