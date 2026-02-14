Telangana: Family carries dead body in hand after hospital denies stretcher

Hyderabad: In a disheartening incident, a family in Telangana’s Warangal was forced to carry the dead body of a woman on hand after the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital staff denied providing a stretcher to them on Friday, February 13.

The patient from Khammam was brought to Warangal after she suffered a heart attack. The woman died while undergoing treatment. In a video shared on social media, two people are seen carrying the dead body in their hands till they reach the vehicle in which she was placed.

Previous incident

In a similar incident in 2019, a man was forced to carry the body of his daughter in Karimnagar, as there was no ambulance available at a government hospital.

According to reports, Sampat was a native of Konaram village of Sri Rampuram Mandal of Peddapalli district.

His seven-year-old daughter was admitted to the Karimnagar District Hospital for liver treatment. She died during the treatment.

Sampat faced difficulty in shifting the dead body of his daughter. He had no money to bear the transport charges. He requested the hospital authorities to provide an ambulance service but they said that the ambulance was out of order.

Irritated with this, he carried the dead body of his daughter in his hands and went to the bus stand.

He requested the driver of the bus to transport the dead body of his daughter to his native place, who then helped him. Local residents protested against the hospital authorities for not providing adequate facilities to the patients.