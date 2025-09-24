Telangana farmer alleges police assault over urea protest; cops refute claim

Hyderabad: A farmer in Telangana’s Nalgonda district, Sai Siddu, was allegedly assaulted by police for taking part in a urea protest. However, the police have denied the claims, stating that Sai was taken to the station on charges of assaulting an elderly couple.

On Wednesday, September 23, the farmer from Kotha Peta Thanda of Damaracharla mandal in Nalgonda, came forward alleging that he was beaten brutally by Vadapally police over a land dispute and demanded action against the Vadapally sub-inspector and three other police personnel.

Sai, who is reportedly from the Lambada community, lodged a complaint with the SC/ST Commission of Telangana claiming that on September 9, at 6:00 am, police barged into his house for land survey measurements of a disputed land in Krishnareddy Kunta, Hayathnagar mandal of Rangareddy district.

He claimed that the police beat him with boots and physically harassed him. Even when he approached the police regarding his land dispute, he was only suppressed and was given no help.

The farmer alleged that he was beaten severely for 25 minutes, which rendered him unable to move. He further claimed that no medical help was arranged for him, even when he was in such a bad condition. Additionally, he was threatened by the police not to pursue the matter legally and was asked to suppress medical evidence of his injuries.

BRS MLA meets the victim

Former Minister for Energy and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Suryapet, Jagadish Reddy and other BRS leaders visited the victim, Sai and condemned the alleged police violence.

“A tribal youth, Dhanavath Sai Sidhu, who protested for urea, was brutally beaten by the police using third-degree methods, leaving him unable to walk. He was visited and encouraged by the former MLA of the combined Nalgonda district at his native village, Kothapeta Tanda,” Jagadish Reddy wrote on X.

He also stated the police were “spreading propaganda on social media that a case has been registered in a different dispute.”



Nalgonda SP’s response

Nalgonda’s Superintendent of Police, Sharat Chandra Pawar, on Wednesday, September 24, issued a press release denying these claims and stated that Sai was sent to judicial remand on September 9 on charges of assaulting an elderly couple.

According to the police, on the evening of September 2, Sai Siddu, along with his brother Naveen, a man named Suman and a few other friends, were out drinking when a fight broke out between them over a small issue.

During the fight, Sai’s brother Naveen suffered a head injury, following which both brothers went searching for Suman at his house on the same night. When they did not find him there, the brothers allegedly attacked Suman’s parents.

Suman’s mother suffered a fractured nose, while his father received injuries to his ribs. Cases were then registered against both groups after this incident, and Sai Siddu and Naveen were sent to remand on September 9.

The police have said that allegations that Sai Siddu staged a dharna along with farmers at Chintapalli X-road in Miryalaguda 1st town limits over the shortage of urea, due to which he was taken to the police station.

Allegations by Suman

Amid the developments, Suman, joined by his relatives, held a press conference saying that ever since he switched to Congress from BRS last year, he had been receiving threats from Sai, who is associated with the BRS.

Suman and his relatives showed medical records and videos of the injuries sustained by Suman’s parents after being attacked by Sai and Naveen. They have expressed fear for their lives and asked for protection from the two brothers.