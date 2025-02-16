Telangana farmer gets prestigious award for promoting organic farming

This year, Mallikarjun Reddy is among the six farmers chosen for the Fellow Farmer Award, and he is the sole recipient from South India.

Published: 16th February 2025
Hyderabad: Mavuram Mallikarjun Reddy, a farmer from Peddakurmapalli village in Choppadandi Mandal of Karimnagar district, Telangana, has been awarded a prestigious national award.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) annually selects exceptional farmers nationwide through the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), bestowing awards in categories such as Fellow Farmer and Innovative Farmer.

His selection is a testament to his efforts to promote awareness of organic and integrated farming among his fellow farmers.

He is scheduled to receive the award in Delhi on February 22nd.

