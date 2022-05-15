Telangana: Farmer killed by bull in Banapur village

Hyderabad: A farmer was killed by a bull which was offered to the village deity as part of a feast in Banapur village of Yalal Mandal in Vikarabad on Saturday.

The bull was offered to the local deity and was released after the rituals. The deceased farmer was identified as Pandunayak

After being released from the ceremony, the bull started running in the area of the village and eventually made its way to Pandunayak’s farm. When Pandunayak noticed the bull, he approached it to feed it grass. The bull, however, gored him, its horns stabbing Pandunayak’s flesh and threw him away. Pandu Nayak died on the spot.

The tragedy caused widespread alarm in the village. The locals drove the bull to the outskirts, making efforts to control it.