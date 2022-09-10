Telangana: Farmer kills son over money in Nizamabad, arrested

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from the Nizamabad district on Friday, a farmer allegedly killed his son after an argument over money.

The incident occurred in Mendora village in Bheemgal Mandal. The victim was identified as 30-year-old D Suman who worked as a labourer in Dubai. The police said that Suman was upset with his father, D Ramesh. The two argued regarding the usage of money Suman sent home.

The argument began when Suman returned late from Ganesh immersion, Ramesh attacked his son with an axe, killing him instantly. The accused then informed the neighbours and his wife regarding the incident. The police have taken Ramesh into custody.

He has been charged under section 302 of IPC for murder. The victim’s body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. The investigation is underway.