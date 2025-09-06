Telangana farmers pelt-stones after woman faints in urea queue

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society’s (PACS) office in Mahabubabad on Saturday, after a woman fell unconscious while waiting in queue to purchase urea. Enraged women who were vexed up with waiting for urea resorted to stone pelting at the truck that was carrying the urea load.

The distribution of urea was happening under the supervision of the district superintendent of police Sudhir Ramnath Kekan.

The farmers tried to take away all the urea bags loaded in the truck, but were able to take only 3 bags.

Reports stated that the police behaved in a high-handed manner while trying to protect the urea from getting stolen. Thorrur deputy superintendent of police Krishna Kishore reportedly pushed the media personnel, which resulted in some of the cell phones of media personnel getting damaged.

The police personnel had to stand on the truck and guard the urea from getting stolen.

The SP and the district agricultural officials reviewed the situation at the PACS.

Warangal gets delivery of 2,607 tonne urea

On Friday, 2,607.03 tonne urea arrived in Warangal railway station from Indian Potash Limited, to be distributed to various PACS across the undivided Warangal district.

Of these, 427.3 tonne was meant to be distributed in Warangal, 570 tonne for Hanamkonda, 280 tonne for Mulugu, 400 tonne for Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, 480 tonne for Jangaon, and 450 tonne for Mahabubabad districts.