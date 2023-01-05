Telangana farmers protest in Kamareddy district; call for bandh

Hyderabad: Farmers in Adlur of Kamareddy district protested against the suicide of the farmer who lost his land as a result of a Municipal master plan.

Farmers of eight villages expressed their concern over the master which is resulting in them losing their lands. They also started a massive march to siege the collector office in Kamareddy demanding authorities to withdraw their master plan.

A farmer named Ramulu hung himself in his house opposing the master plan due to which farmers lands were lost to industrial zones. Farmers said that if the master plan was not withdrawn, they will prevent the MLAs from coming to their villages to ask for votes. Further, they took Ramulu’s body in a tractor and left for the protest.

The police on receiving information about the siege at the collector’s office stopped the farmers and arrested them. Later, Ramulu’s body was shifted to an area hospital.

Following the incident, Ramulu’s wife protested against the police taking her husband’s body without her permission.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) extended support to the farmer’s protest in Kamareddy with Dubbak’s BJP MLA Raghunandhan Rao attending the protest and urging the collector to withdraw the Municipal master plan immediately.

Meanwhile, Municipal Development and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) responding to the farmer’s agitation saying that he conducted the Urban Progress Conference at the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Centre in Hyderabad and said that he inquired about the situation in Kamareddy with the additional collector of that district.

KTR said that only the draft of the master plan was given and made it clear that the government’s decision will be from the people’s point of view and the draft will be changed taking their objections into consideration.

He also stated that the suicide of a farmer came to his notice and that the government doesn’t want to trouble the farmers and the development of structural cities is made in favour of people.