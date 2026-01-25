Telangana: Father, son die after falling into well in Mahabubabad

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man and his son died after being electrocuted and falling into a well in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district on Saturday, January 24.

The incident occurred in Balaram Thanda where the man, Madin and his son Lakshith, 4, were visiting an agricultural field. Lakshit reportedly fell into the well after being electrocuted. When Madan tried to rescue Lakshit, both of them drowned due to the high level of water.

Speaking to the media, Madin’s brother-in-law Naveen said, “After having lunch, Madin was a regular visit to the field. He was carrying Lakshit on his shoulders, the boy was electrocuted after coming in contact with a wire.”

Similar incident

In a similar incident in Medchal district in October 2024, a man died after after drowning in a water filled pit. The deceased was identified as 21-year-old K Mahesh. The incident occurred when he went to work in the field; though it is not clear why he went to the pit, Mahesh is suspected to have accidentally slipped and fallen into the water and drowned.

Upon being alerted by villagers, the Medchal police reached the spot and with the help of swimmers, began searching for him. After about an hour, Mahesh’s body was retrieved from the pit.