Telangana: Man drowns in water filled pit in Medchal

Hyderabad: A man working in an agricultural field in Medchal died on Thursday, October 24, after drowning in a water filled pit.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old K Mahesh. The incident occurred when he went to work in the field; though it is not clear why he went to the pit, Mahesh is suspected to have accidentally slipped and fallen into the water and drowned.

Upon being alerted by villagers, the Medchal police reached the spot and with the help of swimmers, began searching for him. After about an hour, Mahesh’s body was retrieved from the pit.

The case is being investigated and the body has been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for postmortem.