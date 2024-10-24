Telangana: Cabinet sub-committee formed to resolve employees’ issues

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has constituted a cabinet sub-committee for the resolutions of the issues of government employees. The committee will be holding department-wise meetings after the Deepawali festival.

The committee is headed by deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, with ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar as its members, and advisor to government on public affairs K Keshava Rao as its special invitee.

The decision was taken during chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s meeting with the representatives of employees’ JAC on Thursday, October 24. The chief minister told the JAC representatives that by Friday evening a decision will be taken on the pending dearness allowances (DA).

Informing the JAC that the decision was being taken after the sub-committee on the resolution of GO 317 issues, Revanth Reddy told them that the sub-committee was going to be the first step for the resolution of their many issues.