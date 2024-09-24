Telangana: TGEJAC demands 51 pc fitment, passes 42 resolutions

Hyderabad: Telangana Gazetted Employees Joint Action Committee (TGEJAC) passed a resolution on Tuesday, September 24, demanding the state government to implement 51 percent fitment as per the report of the 2nd pay revision commission.

In its maiden meeting held at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram the JAC, which is a union of all the employees, teachers, pensioners and workers’ unions, has passed 42 resolutions.

In a unified voice, the employees have demanded the state government stall the implementation of the compensatory pension scheme (CPS) or the UPS as proposed by the Centre, and revert to the old pension scheme.

The employees have been highly critical of receiving their pay through the e-Kuber system and demanded the state disburse their salaries through the treasury department as used to be the case earlier.

Also Read Telangana: Kamareddy school teacher molestes UKG student

The government employees demanded the payment of 5 dearness allowances (DA) that have been outstanding, in addition to payment of all arrears that have been pending since 2022.

They demanded immediate resolution of all the grievances lodged by the employees who have adversely been affected due to GO 317 in the allotment of cadres.

They also demanded the state government regularise all the contract and outsourced workers and stop recruiting such workers in the future.

The JAC also urged the state government not to extend the services of retired employees, as it would be detrimental to the junior employees with regard to promotions and other benefits.

To clear the pending compassionate appointments and medical invalidations, the JAC sought the state government to appoint a state-level committee.

Addressing the gathering, E Srinivas Rao, general secretary of the JAC, said that the demands were being put forward only to communicate the issues of the employees to the state government.