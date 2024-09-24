Telangana: Kamareddy school teacher booked for molesting UKG student

Hyderabad: A primary school teacher was booked by the Kamareddy police on Monday, September 23 for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl at a school. The incident occurred at the Jeevandan school in Kamareddy.

The accused was identified as Nagaraju, a physical exercise trainer. He reportedly locked the victim inside a room and misbehaved with her. Following the incident, the UKG student narrated the incident to her parents.

Upon learning about Nagaraju’s behaviour, the parents and relatives of the girl visited the school to protest against both the school authorities and the accused. They subsequently approached the Kamareddy police and filed a formal complaint against the accused.

Following the protest, relatives of the victim demanded that Nagaraju be charged with outraging the modesty of a woman under the Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012.

The police have registered a case and the investigation an underway. However, Nagaraju remains absconding.

Massive protest breaks out at Kamareddy school

The protest further intensified as student leaders from various unions and other minority leaders joined the victim’s parents. On information, Kamareddy deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Nageshwar and circle inspector (CI) Chandrasekhar Reddy reached the school and attempted to pacify the protestors.

Fearing a further escalation, the police resorted to lathi charging the agitators.

Municipal chairman Gaddam Indupriya Chandrasekhar Reddy also reached the school and expressed anger toward the school staff demanding strict action against Nagaraju. He further called for the cancellation of the school’s registration.