DCA raids on unauthorized medical practitioners in Wanaparthy, Narayanpet

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) raided the premises of quacks and unauthorized medical practitioners who were practicing medicine without proper qualifications at their clinics.

During the raids in Wanaparthy and Narayanpet, substantial quantities of medicines stocked for sale without a drug license were discovered.

DCA officials detected several higher-generation antibiotics at the clinics. “The indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified individuals can have disastrous consequences on public health, including the emergence of antimicrobial resistance,” said V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, Director General of DCA.

Officials also found steroids at the clinic of a quack. Misuse of steroids can have serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular issues, and psychological effects. The indiscriminate use of steroids poses significant risks to public health.

DCA officials seized stocks worth a total of Rs. 55,000 during the raids, according to V.B. Kamalasan Reddy. Samples were lifted for analysis, and further investigations will be conducted. Action will be taken against all offenders in accordance with the law.