Telangana: Feeling like burden on sons, elderly man lights own funeral pyre

Hyderabad: The heartbreaking decision of a 90-year-old father to set himself on fire and die by suicide in Siddipet district has highlighted the growing trend of elderly parents feeling like a burden to their children. Venkataiah, a resident of Potlapalli village in Husnabad Mandal, had four sons and a daughter whom he raised and provided a comfortable life. In his old age, he divided his land among his sons so that they could lead a better life.

Venkataiah, who lost his wife many years ago, had four sons and a daughter. Two of his sons lived in Potlapally, while the third resided in Husnabad and the fourth in Nawabupeta, which falls under the Chigurumamidi mandal of Karimnagar district.

However, the situation turned sour when the sons decided to divide their father among themselves, taking turns to keep him for a few days at a time. Venkataiah was not satisfied with this decision, however, he spent one month with his elder son and left for another son on May 3. He was heartbroken and felt like a burden to his children. In a tragic turn of events, he reportedly collected wood, prepared his own funeral pyre, and set himself on fire.

The incident occurred three days ago but came to light only recently. The villagers were saddened by the news and a case has been registered with the investigation currently underway. The incident has sparked a debate on the deteriorating relationships between elderly parents and their children. Venkataiah’s decision to end his life due to the indifference and neglect of his children has garnered widespread criticism from all quarters.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of caring for elderly parents and treating them with respect and dignity. The elderly are not a burden but are valuable members of society who have contributed their entire lives to their families and communities. It is our responsibility to care for them in their old age and provide them with the love and support they deserve.