Telangana: Final list of DSC 2024 to be out by Monday evening

Hyderabad: The state government is going to issue the final list for the District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment of 11,063 teachers posts before Monday evening, October 7.

All the selected job-winners are being requested to reach LB Stadium by 2 pm on Wednesday, October 9, to receive their joining orders from the hands of chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

During a teleconference with the district collectors held on Sunday evening, chief secretary Santhi Kumari said that the process for the verification of certificates of those who were initially selected for the positions (1:3 competition), has been completed and that more than 10,000 job aspirants were going to be given the joining orders on Wednesday.

She asked the officials to ensure that adequate arrangements were being made, to accommodate and serve the family members of the government employees being newly inducted into the education department.

Special buses have been arranged from all districts’ headquarters, with police personnel, and a coordinating police officer accompanying the recruits.

She asked the officials to ensure the erection of rain-proof tents, keeping in mind the probability of rain, and also to ensure that parking space was provided as close to the meeting venue as possible.