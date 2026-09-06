Telangana: Fire at HDFC bank as staff forgets to turn off AC

The fire was reported at around 7:30 am by the watchman.

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Inside HDFC bank showing burnt furniture and damaged interior after fire.
Fire at HDFC bank in Godavarikhani

Hyderabad: An air-conditioner burst at an HDFC (Housing Development Finance Corporation) bank in Godavarikhani, Pedapalli district, on Sunday, September 6, after the staff reportedly forgot to switch it off the previous day.

The fire was reported at around 7:30 am by the watchman. “No one was present inside when the incident happened. The AC and some furniture were damaged. The estimated loss is around Rs 2 lakh,” an official from Godavarikhani Fire Station told Siasat.com.

A video shows the entire establishment filled with smoke, with furniture and walls blackened.

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