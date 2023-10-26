Telangana: Fire breaks out at building in Secunderabad, none hurt

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the cellar of a building in the Market Police station limits of Secunderabad reportedly after an electrical short circuit on Wednesday, police said.

No injuries or casualties have been reported, police added.

According to the police, the fire broke out in the cellar of an 8-storey building near the clock tower in Secunderabad at around 8 pm on Wednesday.

The fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control, police said.

