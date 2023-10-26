Telangana: Fire breaks out at building in Secunderabad, none hurt

The fire broke out in the cellar of an 8-storey building near the clock tower

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 26th October 2023 11:44 am IST
Telangana: Fire breaks out at building in Secunderabad, no casualties
Fire breaks out at building in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the cellar of a building in the Market Police station limits of Secunderabad reportedly after an electrical short circuit on Wednesday, police said.
No injuries or casualties have been reported, police added.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial
Also Read
Hyderabad: Fire mishap at TSGENCO’s Ramagundam thermal power station

According to the police, the fire broke out in the cellar of an 8-storey building near the clock tower in Secunderabad at around 8 pm on Wednesday.

The fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control, police said.

MS Education Academy

“The fire broke out in the cellar of an 8-storey building near the clock tower in Secunderabad at around 8 pm on Wednesday. The fire is suspected to be from a short circuit. There have been no casualties reported. The fire is under control,” says Market Sub Inspector Laxmaiah.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 26th October 2023 11:44 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button