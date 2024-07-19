Telangana: Fisheries officer arrested for accepting Rs 25K bribe

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught a Suryapet district fisheries officer, Thakur Roopender Singh when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 25,000.

The accused demanded a bribe from Endla Suresh, fisherman cum treasurer of the Fishermen Cooperative Society, Suryapet to issue documents of fishing rights to the society.

The tainted amount was recovered from him. The accused is arrested and being produced before the ACB Court, Hyderabad.

The accused officer was caught by the ACB in 2016 also.