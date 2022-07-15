Telangana floods: Army relief team deployed in Bhadradri-Kothagudem

Hyderabad: A team of 101 personnel from the Indian Army will participate in the rehabilitation activities to help the state government cope with the situation caused by the heavy rains in the state, said the chief secretary of Telangana, Somesh Kumar.

The state government had requested the Indian Army to cooperate in the relief and rehabilitation measures in the flood-affected areas. In response, 68 members of the infantry, 10 members of the medical team and 23 members of the engineering team will undertake relief efforts in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Four officers, Five JCOs and 92 other officers of different ranks will be in this military team, divided into five teams.

The chief secretary also said that special boats belonging to the tourism department along with the staff have been sent to Bhadrardi district to participate in the relief and rehabilitation activities. He said that seven boats of the fire department and 210 swimmers with life jackets and life buoys are available.

MD of Singareni Collieries M Sridhar has been appointed as a special officer to supervise the relief and rehabilitation programs in this district. Machinery belonging to the Singareni organization will be used for these relief and rehabilitation measures.

Meanwhile, Kumar is reviewing the flood situation in Mulugu, Bhupalapalli and Peddapalli districts along with the Bhadradri Kothagudem districts with the officials and respective collectors.

Situation in Bhadradri-Kothagudem

With continuing massive inflows from upstream, the water level may rise to 75 feet, said district collector D Anudeep. He directed the people of Shanti Nagar, Rajupeta, Industrial Area, CRPF camp, temple area, and Mudiraj Street to evacuate and move to relief camps. About 10,000 people from these areas have reached relief camps so far.

About 100 villages in Cherla, Dummugudem, Aswapuram, Burgampadu, Pinapaka and Manugur mandals (blocks) remained cut off as the road links were submerged. With electricity transformers getting inundated, authorities stopped power supply to the villages as a precautionary measure.