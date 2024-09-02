Telangana floods: CM calls emergency meet, issues toll-free number

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy convened an emergency meeting on Monday, September 2, at the Command Control Center to address the severe rainfall in Telangana.

The state has been experiencing continuous heavy rains for the past two days, causing significant flooding. In response, authorities have been opening the gates of various projects to manage the excess water and release it downstream. Streams and rivers are overflowing, prompting urgent measures to mitigate potential damage and ensure public safety.

A detailed review of flood relief efforts was conducted. Khammam district has reported the highest rainfall, leading to swollen rivers, streams, and ponds. Tragically, the rains have claimed the lives of ten people so far.

The chief minister is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining regular contact with district Collectors, SPs, and CPs. Emphasis has been placed on improving accessibility for affected communities.

Additionally, a toll-free number, 040-23454088, has been established at the Secretariat for feedback and inquiries from the districts.

The meeting included key officials such as ministers Venkat Reddy and Sridhar Babu, chief secretary Shanti Kumari, CM’s advisor Vem Narendar Reddy, and DGP Jitendar.