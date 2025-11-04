Telangana forest dept invites citizens to conduct tiger census

Hyderabad: The Telangana forest department has invited citizens to participate in the nationwide tiger census, where volunteers will be required to walk forest trails and record tiger signs.

The All India Tiger Estimation 2026, is led by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun.

Covering 3,000 forest beats across 26,000 square km, volunteers will be required to asses habitats, document sightings and use the M-STrIPES mobile app to track wildlife data while working alongside trained forest staff and conservation experts.

Applications are open from November 3 to November 22 and the field survey will be conducted from January 17 to January 23, 2026.

For more information and registration, visit this link or contact the helpline number at 1800 425 5364/040-23231440 or 9803338666 on WhatsApp.