Telangana: Forest minister launches dedicated website for Kawal Tiger Reserve

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Forests and Environment A Indrakaran Reddy launched a dedicated website for the state’s Kawal tiger reserve in an event that took place at Aranya Bhavan on Monday.

The website www.kawaltiger.com is intended to inform citizens on various aspects including tourism, of the famed tiger reserve located in Northern Telangana.

Along with the new website, the minister also released a booklet on the development of grasslands in the tiger reserve.

Kawal Tiger Reserve is located in Telangana’s northwestern region (Old Adilabad district), with the Godavari River on one side and the Maharashtra border on the other. In 2012, the Indian government designated Kawal Wildlife Sanctuary as a Tiger Reserve.

It is famous for its diverse flora and animals. This sanctuary serves as a catchment area for the rivers Godavari and Kadam, which flow south of the sanctuary. The total area is 2015.44 square kilometres, of which the core area is 893 square kilometres. The Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR) encompasses Nirmal, Mancherial, Adilabad, and KB Asifabad districts. The central Indian tiger landscape includes a southern tropical dry deciduous Forest.

“The state government is taking several measures to convert the Kawal reserve into a permanent habitat for tigers. As part of the programme, the government is investing in the development of grasslands required for the growth of herbivores. Finding plots for grass, collecting seeds, and developing grasslands over the years have shown positive results. The availability of herbivores for tigers to prey on will improve their numbers” the forest ministry said in a press note.

Minister Indrakaran reddy appreciated the efforts of the tiger reserve’s staff for the improvement in wildlife numbers in the region. The Principal Chief Conservator Of Forests, Telangana (PCCF) RM Dobriyal said that the state’s programme to develop grasslands has been appreciated by experts of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Minister Indrakaran Reddy also launched the annual report on the Amrabad Tiger Reserve located in the Mahabubad district in the state.

Special chief Secretary of forests, A Shanti Kumari, PCCF RM Dobriyal, PCCF (Kampa) Lokesh Jaiswal, Field directors of the Amrabad tiger reserve and officers from all forest circles participated in the event.