Rains likely to disrupt festival celebrations in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for Monday in parts of Telangana ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The IMD has released a yellow alert for 23 districts of the state. The rains are likely to affect districts including Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal due to a north-south trough running from east Vidarbha to south coastal Andhra Pradesh leading to the monsoon becoming intensive.

The IMD’s warning is likely to remain in effect till Tuesday morning.

Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Siricilla, Karimnagar, Hanamkonda, Peddapally, Nalgonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Wanaparthy and Gadwal are some of the other districts with yellow warning.

It is to be noted that Mahbubnagar, Gadwal received heavy rainfall.

Chinna Chintha Kunta of Mahabubnagar recorded a maximum rainfall of 139.5 millimeters. The city witnessed temperatures rising up to 33.6 degree celsius.