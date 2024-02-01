Telangana: Former CM KCR takes oath as Gajwel MLA

KCR was unable to take the oath with the rest of the party legislators on December 9 due to recuperation from a total hip replacement surgery following a fall at his farmhouse.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st February 2024 12:54 pm IST
BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao

Hyderabad: BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was sworn in as MLA from Gajwel on February 1 in the chambers of Telangana speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

IT minister Sridhar Babu and several BRS leaders were also present during KCR’s oath taking ceremony.

KCR was unable to take the oath with the rest of the party legislators on December 9 due to recuperation from a total hip replacement surgery following a fall at his farmhouse.

MS Education Academy

Chandrashekar Rao will also take on the position of the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, having been earlier elected unanimously by BRS MLAs as their Legislature Party leader.

Ahead of the elections, KCR is expected to make frequent visits to party office as the BRS prepares for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st February 2024 12:54 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button