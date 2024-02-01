Telangana: Former CM KCR takes oath as Gajwel MLA

Hyderabad: BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was sworn in as MLA from Gajwel on February 1 in the chambers of Telangana speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

IT minister Sridhar Babu and several BRS leaders were also present during KCR’s oath taking ceremony.

KCR was unable to take the oath with the rest of the party legislators on December 9 due to recuperation from a total hip replacement surgery following a fall at his farmhouse.

Chandrashekar Rao will also take on the position of the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, having been earlier elected unanimously by BRS MLAs as their Legislature Party leader.

Ahead of the elections, KCR is expected to make frequent visits to party office as the BRS prepares for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.