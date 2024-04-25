Telangana: Four killed in road accident

Hyderabad: Four youngsters lost their lives when a bus hit a motorcycle at Yellanda village in Wardhannapet mandal in the district. The four boys were traveling on the same two-wheeler, said the police.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday night. The private travel bus, heading from Wardhannapet to Warangal, collided with the two-wheeler near the Akeru bridge on the outskirts of Yellanda village, situated 20 km away from Warangal city on the Warangal-Khammam national highway.

Four youths were on the motorcycle, and three of them died on the spot, while the fourth, Ranil Kumar, succumbed to injuries at MGM Hospital in Warangal.

The deceased have been identified as Mallepaka Siddu, Ponnala Ranil Kumar, Kashi Kashimarla Varun Teja, and Ponnam Ganesh.

All the bodies were shifted to the local Government Hospital.