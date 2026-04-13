Telangana: Four killed in separate accidents in Vikarabad

In the second incident, a police constable died in an accident while returning from duty in Hyderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 13th April 2026 11:32 am IST
A two-wheeler mangled in the accident in Vikarabad
A two-wheeler mangled in the accident in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, four people were killed in two separate accidents in Telangana’s Vikarabad on Monday, April 13.

In the first incident, a couple and their child were heading to  Zaheerabad from Tandur on a two-wheeler. When they reached Thattepally in Peddamul mandal , a lorry hit the two wheeler leaving the family spot dead.

According to reports, the driver surrendered before the Peddamul police.

Subhan Bakery

Constable dies while returning from Hyderabad

In the second incident, a police constable died in an accident while returning from duty in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 12. The constable, identified as 30-year-old Narsimulu, lost control of his bike and fell into a pit near an under-construction bridge at Laxminarayanpur village, Yalala mandal.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Yalala madal police said, ” The incident occurred at 8:30 PM when the constable lost control and fell into the pit. A case has been registered under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 13th April 2026 11:32 am IST

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