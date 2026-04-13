Telangana: Four killed in separate accidents in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, four people were killed in two separate accidents in Telangana’s Vikarabad on Monday, April 13.

In the first incident, a couple and their child were heading to Zaheerabad from Tandur on a two-wheeler. When they reached Thattepally in Peddamul mandal , a lorry hit the two wheeler leaving the family spot dead.

According to reports, the driver surrendered before the Peddamul police.

Constable dies while returning from Hyderabad

In the second incident, a police constable died in an accident while returning from duty in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 12. The constable, identified as 30-year-old Narsimulu, lost control of his bike and fell into a pit near an under-construction bridge at Laxminarayanpur village, Yalala mandal.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Yalala madal police said, ” The incident occurred at 8:30 PM when the constable lost control and fell into the pit. A case has been registered under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”