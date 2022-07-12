Telangana: Four members of a family electrocuted in Kamareddy

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th July 2022 5:08 pm IST
Telangana: Four of a family electrocuted in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: Four members of a family were electrocuted in Kamareddy district of Telangana on Tuesday, the police said.

The incident occurred in the Beedi workers’ colony in Kamareddy district headquarters, about 120 km from Hyderabad.

A couple and their two children died in the shocking incident at their house. The deceased have been identified as Ahmed (35), Parveen (30), Maheen (6) and Adnan (4).

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana HC orders transfer of MNR, Mahavir’s medical students

According to locals, the incident occurred when a live wire running from a pole to their house fell on them. Incessant rains for the last five days are believed to have resulted in the mishap.

The neighbours immediately disconnected the supply and shifted all the four to the hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button