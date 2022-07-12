Telangana HC orders transfer of MNR, Mahavir’s medical students

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th July 2022 5:06 pm IST
Telangana is authorised to create new districts: High Court
Telangana High Court (File photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court on Monday ordered the National Medical Commission (NMC) to transfer medical students from MNR and Mahavir institutions to other medical colleges in the state within four weeks.

The court ordered the resettling of students whose admission to private medical college had been denied by the NMC. The NMC”s denial was a result of infrastructural issues at the said institutions.

Also Read
Telangana HC refuses to quash FIR against Andhra MP

The distribution of seats will take into account the infrastructure already in place at the medical facilities where students are urged to relocate. Equitable distribution of the PG seats has been made throughout the various departments of the medical institutions.

MS Education Academy

The state government may make arrangements to move such students to suitable departments in other institutions whenever supernumerary seats are provided, and may also make a proposal to the commission.

Students who transfer to another medical college in the state must pay a fee in accordance with the requirements.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button