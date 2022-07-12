Telangana HC orders transfer of MNR, Mahavir’s medical students

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court on Monday ordered the National Medical Commission (NMC) to transfer medical students from MNR and Mahavir institutions to other medical colleges in the state within four weeks.

The court ordered the resettling of students whose admission to private medical college had been denied by the NMC. The NMC”s denial was a result of infrastructural issues at the said institutions.

The distribution of seats will take into account the infrastructure already in place at the medical facilities where students are urged to relocate. Equitable distribution of the PG seats has been made throughout the various departments of the medical institutions.

The state government may make arrangements to move such students to suitable departments in other institutions whenever supernumerary seats are provided, and may also make a proposal to the commission.

Students who transfer to another medical college in the state must pay a fee in accordance with the requirements.