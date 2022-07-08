Telangana HC refuses to quash FIR against Andhra MP

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday refused to quash the FIR registered against rebel MP of Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party, K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju and his son for alleged kidnap and assault of a policeman.

The court dismissed the petitions filed by the Lok Sabha member from Narsapuram and his son Bharath.

The police opposed the petitions on the ground that they have strong evidence against them and told the court that the investigations are at a key stage.

The Cyberabad police had booked the MP, his son, his personal assistant and two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on July 5.

On a complaint by a constable of the intelligence wing of Andhra Pradesh Police, a case was registered at Gachibowli police station for kidnap, assault, wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation.

The CRPF had subsequently suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector K. Ganga Ram and constable Nanaware Sandip Sadhu, who were posted to provide security to the MP after the Centre gave him ‘Y’ category security cover last year.

A video clip showing CRPF personnel along with three others lifting a person from roadside and bundling them in a car had gone viral.

The MP and four others were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 365 (kidnap), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duties), 384 (extortion), 342 (wrongful confinement), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Constable Farooq Basha alleged that he was attacked when he was discharging his official duties. He alleged that he was illegally confined in the MP’s house for three hours.

The constable, who was on spotter duty, told police that five persons including Raju attacked him. He said they forcibly carried him in their car though he told them that he is an intelligence constable.

The complainant alleged that his identity card and purse were snatched and the MP and others abused him and attacked him with sticks

The incident had occurred on July 4 when Raju was planning to visit Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh to attend the launch of 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The MP was not invited for the event and Andhra Pradesh Police were keeping a watch over him following reports that he may try to reach Bhimavaram along with his followers.