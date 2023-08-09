Telangana: Frail ceiling forces govt employees to wear helmets at office

Hyderabad: Government employees at Parishad Development Officer’s (MPDO) office wore helmets to work, fearing the dilapidated ceiling to crash onto them at any moment.

The office is located at the Beerpur Mandal near Jagtial district.

As plasters falling off ceiling, govt employees attended for duty with #helmets at workplace.

The dilapidated condition of a MPDO office in #Beerpur mandal of #Jagtial dist, employees forced to wear #helmet, as they don't want to risk lives.#Telangana #HelmetInOffice pic.twitter.com/kg51B9IXTY — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 9, 2023

After an employee from the office narrowly escaped when a portion of the building reportedly collapsed close to him a few months ago, the office staff have persistently been appealing for the relocation of the office to a safer location.

The office has been set up at a rental building for many years and its relocation has been on hold despite multiple appeals by the staff to higher authorities.

The video of the scene that surfaced on Twitter depicts how the staffers work wearing helmets as they are left with no choice but to slog under a highly unstable slab that might fall on them any moment.

Not just the staff, but also villagers who visit the office are hesitant to enter the premises due to the visibly unsafe condition of the building.

The recent heavy rains have reportedly added to the issue, resulting in damp walls and ceilings.

A video on Twitter also reveals bats housing on the roof of the structure, certifying it to have become unfit to be designated as a workplace.