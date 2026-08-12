Telangana FRC like ration card: EC, govt to seek legal opinion

Hyderabad: The state government said on Wednesday, August 12, that it would seek legal opinion on the Election Commission’s (ECI) decision not to consider the newly introduced Telangana Family Register Certificate (FRC) as a legal document for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) verification.

Issuing a clarification a day ago, as the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had sought guidance on the new certificate, the ECI said that a ration card, unlike a passport or a birth certificate, is not conclusive proof of citizenship.

The choice of proposed documents for verification of electoral rolls and their evidentiary standards necessarily falls within the discretionary domain of the Commission, it said.

Responding to the development, state government advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir said the government respected the constitutional authority of the ECI. At the same time, he said the rationale behind the decision would need to be examined carefully from a legal perspective.

He said the poor and vulnerable should not face avoidable difficulties during the SIR.

The Commission, in its clarification, said that it treated the FRC as equivalent to a ration card, as it draws its information from the latter. That is why it does not qualify as one of the designated documents for SIR verification. “The ration card does not form part of one of the designated documents for screening eligibility,” reads the ECI letter.

The ECI also made a distinction between the new FRC and the old one. It said the old FRC, issued before July 25, 2026, would be accepted during the verification process under SIR.

‘Ration cards are also government-issued documents’

Questioning this position, Shabbir Ali said ration cards were documents issued by the government after a prescribed process and verification. The Centre and state governments also rely on them to identify beneficiaries and provide foodgrains under food-security programmes. There was a distinction between citizenship proof and supporting evidence, he said.

Govt introduced FRC through MeeSeva

In July, the state government constituted a statewide electronic Telangana Family Register and introduced a facility for the issuance of a Family Register Certificate through the MeeSeva platform.

The government decided to launch the Family Register with a view to facilitating the delivery of citizen services, ensuring uniformity in the verification of family particulars, and providing a readily accessible record, according to a government order.

(With agency inputs)



