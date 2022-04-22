Telangana: Free cancer test camp set up for women in Karimnagar on Sunday

Hyderabad: Free cancer test medical camp organized by Dr BN Rao Health Foundation at Rene hospital in Karimnagar on Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm.

The camp was organized with Rene hospital and the Bank of Maharashtra here on April 24.

Founder and president of the Health Foundation, Dr. BN Rao informed that screening tests for cervical and breast cancer would be conducted free of cost and asked the women to utilize the opportunity. “In earlier years, people used to suffer from typhoid, TB, and other diseases. However, diabetics, hypertension, and cancer have replaced them,” he said.

Due to a lack of information about preventive measures, people got into financial and family troubles after being diagnosed with chronic diseases. “People were not getting cancer screening tests and they contacted doctors at the terminal stage of the disease, resulting in their deaths,” he said, adding that if cancer was detected early enough, it could be entirely cured.

Dr Jhansi, the foundation’s secretary, said that every woman over the age of 35 should get a cervical (Pap Smear) and breast (Mammogram) test because 90% of women have no symptoms of the disease. “The majority of the women have been diagnosed with advanced malignancies,” she said.

Jhansi stated that in addition to doing Mammogram tests in the medical camp, women will be instructed on breast self-examination. According to Dr Rajini of Rene Hospital, in addition to breast screening, Mammogram tests will be performed on women if lumps are discovered in the breast.

She also expressed her gratitude to Krishna Diagnostic center for providing a free mammogram test worth Rs 6000.

The major cause of death, she noted, was cancer detection in the third and fourth stages. Dr Chetana, a medical oncologist, believes that 40% of women in the country have two types of cancer and that 1% of them die.

She advocated that every woman should have a Pap Smear test at least once in her lifetime and that early detection was more significant than late detection for cancer control. Dr. BN Rao was presented with a Rs one lakh cheque by Jaganmohan, Deputy General Manager, Bank of Maharashtra for the health camp.