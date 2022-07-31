Telangana: From August 1, new voting changes to come into existence

Hyderabad: Amendments have been made to the Representation of People Act of 1950 in connection with the linkage of Aadhar card with voter ID during electoral registration. From August 1, qualifying dates of attaining eligibility of attaining 18 years of age will be done on a quarterly basis.

To be considered eligible to apply for a voter ID, one has to be above 18 years of age. Previously, the applicant was only considered age-wise eligible if they were 18 years of age on January 1 of the year in which they applied for registration.

With the amended dates of qualification, younger applicants will not need to wait a full year to become voters, as applications will be taken in four phases by January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1.

Hyderabad’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj on Tuesday said that the forms for registration of voters were modified to make the process of registration easier.

As such, a few changes were made to the forms required for registration of voter ID. Mention of age has been removed from form 6 (Application for registration of new voters). In case of the applicant not having a phone number or an email address, they can now provide their relative or friend’s phone number or email address. Disability certificate can also be added here.

Further, in form 6B, every person whose name is in the electoral roll should voluntarily inform the EROs of their Aadhaar number, said the district election officer. The voluntary registration of this form can be done offline at ERONET, GARUDA, NVSP and VHA.

The CEO said that in case Aadhaar number is not available, the applicant can submit any of the 11 alternative documents mentioned at the official website.

Apart from these changes, amendments were made to form 7 for the process of name changing, and to form 8, pertaining to matters about change of address or amending an existing voter ID.