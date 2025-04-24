‘Telangana: Future Ready’ meet focuses on govt school reforms

Hyderabad: A high-level meeting titled “Telangana: Future Ready” was held on Wednesday at Godavari Hall, SCERT, Hyderabad to discuss ways to improve government schools and increase student enrollment.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Yogita Rana, Secretary, Department of Education, and brought together senior education officials and teacher association representatives. Director of School Education E.V. Narsimhareddy shared data highlighting challenges in student performance and falling enrollment numbers in government schools.

Teacher associations presented several reform suggestions, including:

Moving the Badi Bata enrollment drive to May

Starting pre-primary classes

Linking Anganwadis with schools

Strengthening teacher training and school inspections

Other proposals included:

Introducing spoken English classes

Fair distribution of teachers across schools

Improving infrastructure and classroom engagement

Reducing teachers’ involvement in non-teaching duties

Appointing temporary replacements for teachers on leave

Dr Yogita Rana engaged directly with the teacher representatives and assured them of the department’s commitment to collaborative reforms. The associations welcomed the initiative and called for regular interaction to address key issues.

The meeting was also attended by senior education officials, including IAS officers Ms A. Sridevasena and Ms M. Haritha, along with Additional Directors from the Education Department.