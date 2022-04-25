Telangana: Ghanpur SI suspended for abetment to suicide

Hyderabad: Telangana police suspended G Uday Kiran, a sub-inspector of Ghanpur police station, for allegedly abetting the suicide of a young man. Additional DGP (North Zone) and in-charge DIG (Warangal) Y Nagi Reddy issued orders, on Sunday.

The victim, Pendyala Prasanth, committed suicide by consuming pesticide on April 12 after he had visited the Ghanpur police station on April 11.

The visit was in connection to a finance payment complaint issued by a private motorcycle showroom owner Mothukuri Srinivas, against him and his cousin Nippani Sravan.

The SI reportedly behaved irresponsibly with the victim and his cousin by threatening them with dire consequences if they didn’t pay the dues. The SI had asked them to report to the police station the next day, however under the stress that he would be tortured by the police, Prasanth resorted to this drastic step.

After battling for days in the hospital, Prasanth passed away on Saturday. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family against the SI, the DGP took measures to suspend SI Uday Kiran.