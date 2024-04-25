Telangana gig works demand law to improve working conditions

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), an independent worker-led foundation, has proposed several key demands from digital platforms and the government to enhance worker power.

Siasat.com reviewed the “Evaluation and Impact Report” from the TGPWU, which mentioned that the union demanded transparency and accountability in algorithmic management and platform operations from the digital platforms, particularly with arbitrary decisions on rates, incentives, and penalties.

It also urged an immediate end to the deplorable working conditions faced by the gig partners, with responsive channels for accident compensation and a commitment to worker safety.

The union, from the government, demanded “legislation in Telangana along the lines of the Rajasthan Platform-based Gig Workers Act 2023, which extends social security to gig and platform workers and creates a regulatory framework for platform companies to register workers.

It called attention to the petition registered by IFAT in the Supreme Court and the implementation of the Motor and Vehicle Aggregator (MVA) Guidelines (2020). Demanding the laws be established to ensure workers’ safety, the union also urged the government to tripartite the board with representation and dialogue between worker organizations, digital platforms, and the government.

TGPWU activities and impact

It is noteworthy that over the years, TGPWU has secured crucial benefits and support for workers through its advocacy efforts, and here are some key wins, as per the report.