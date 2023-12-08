Telangana issues GO for free bus travel for women, transgenders

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana has launched free RTC bus travel under the “6 Guarantees – Maha Lakshmi Scheme” for girls, women of all age groups, and transgender persons in Telangana.

As per the Government Order (G.O.Ms.No.47) dated December 8, the scheme is set to take effect from Saturday, December 9 and will be applicable for travel within the state borders under the state-run Palle Velugu and Express Buses run by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), completely free of cost.

The GO calls for swift action from the TSRTC to issue detailed instructions for the scheme’s implementation. TSRTC is now tasked with developing a software-based Lakshmi smart card to streamline the process, ensuring a seamless travel experience for the users.