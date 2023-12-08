Video: Ex-CM KCR’s name smeared with mud at ‘Praja Bhavan’, BRS reacts

Hyderabad: After the Congress government took charge of the chief minster’s office cum residence, Praja Bhavan, formerly Pragathi Bhavan, on Friday, December 8 and opened its doors to the public, mud was smeared on ex-chief minster K Chandrashekhar Rao’s (KCR) name on the inaugration stone.
In the video shared by BRS leader, Krishank, on X, a young man can be seen smearing KCR’s name on the inauguration stone with mud.
Krishank in his post claims that the man is a Congress leader and shared a photo of the man donning a scarf with the party’s colours, from seems to be a Congress rally.
The act has not been received well by the BRS cadre, who slammed the state government while reminding the Congress party of the ex-CM’s contribution towards the formation of the state.
“Smudging KCR garu’s name with Mud cannot erase his name from the history of Telangana … If Congress Government intends to do that then every Collector office, every Commissionerate, every School, Hospital, Library built during KCR garu’s period would face the same treatment ? ?” said Krishank in his post on X.
Here are a few more reactions of BRS supporters.