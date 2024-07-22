Telangana: Godavari reaches second flood warning level at Bhadrachalam

Telangana state minister of Revenue and Housing, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is said to visit the town and inspect the flood-prone places in the area.

22nd July 2024
Telangana: Govt asks people in Bhadrachalam to relocate to relief camps as Godavari water level rises
Godavari river

Water levels in the Godavari River reached 48 feet, the second flood warning level, at 2:00 pm on Monday. Taking the advisory into consideration, the state government has opened more than 50 rehabilitation centres in and around Bhadrachalam. 

Telangana state minister of revenue and housing, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, is said to visit the town and inspect the flood-prone places in the area. The local authority officials are closely monitoring the situation from the control room set up at the sub-collector’s office.

The rising water levels pose a threat to many villages in the flood-prone riverbed being washed away. The local government officials are getting themselves ready for rescue and relief operations as 49,574 cusecs of water have been released into the Godavari from Taliperu Reservoir.

