Hyderabad: Golconda fort’s Sound & Light show resumed

Hyderabad: The sound and light show at Golconda Fort has been restarted by Telangana Tourism following a brief break.

The son-et-lumière at the fort, one of the best sound and light displays in the nation, explores the legendary past of the Qutb Shahi dynasty. It also tells the tale of how it was built.

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan voices the show with occasional contributions from others, such as the late Jagjit Singh, a ghazal singer.

Hindi will be the language of the second concert, which starts at 7:45 pm, while the first show, which starts at 6:30 pm, will be in English. People can purchase tickets on the Telangana Tourism website.