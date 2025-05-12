Telangana government appoints 4 new RTI Commissioners

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday, May 12, appointed four persons, including a senior journalist, as commissioners to the State Information Commission, who will hear all cases pertaining to the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The new appointees include a senior journalist named PV Narsimha Rao and also Ayodhya Reddy, who was the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) with chief minister Revanth Reddy’s office.

Ayodhya Reddy from the CM’s office and PV Narasimha Rao both have worked in the regional media according to their resumes.

In a government order dated May 12, PV Srinivas Rao, Mohsina Parveen, Deshala Bhoopal and Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy were appointed as commissioners to the Telangana State Information Commission. Mohsina Parveen and Deshala Bhoopal, the other two applicants who were chosen, have a law and social science backgrounds.

According to information provided from the CM’s office, Parveen is an ex-member of the Telangana Waqf Board is also an ex-standing counsel for the State Information Commission itself.

It may be noted that activists in the past have always sought the post of Information Commissioners to be held by people who do not have political backgrounds so that they are neutral in disposing off RTI cases.