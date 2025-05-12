Two police officers caught red-handed for demanding Rs 16 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: Two police officers attached to the Suryapet police station were arrested by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials after being caught red-handed for accepting a bribe of Rs 16 lakh.

Deputy superintendent of police K Paratha Sarathi and Inspector P Veera Raghavulu had allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh from a diagnostic centre owner to avoid arrest in a case registered against the latter at the Suryapet II town police station.

The diagnostic centre owner had approached them to allow him to run his scanning centre ‘smoothly.’

After negotiations, the police officers agreed on Rs 16 lakh.

The diagnostic centre owner complained to the Telangana ACB, who laid a trap and caught the officers red-handed.

The police officers were produced before the Second Additional Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court at Nampally. Further investigations are underway.